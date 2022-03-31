One of the main storylines heading into WrestleMania 38 has been Seth Rollins’ inability to secure a spot on the card. He was so desperate to make the card that the best idea he came up with was fighting Kevin Owens over the right to host a talk show at the event with special guest Stone Cold Steve Austin.

That plan didn’t work out for Seth. Luckily for him, Vince McMahon finally booked him on WrestleMania Saturday (Apr. 2) against a mystery opponent. That mystery opponent is expected to be Cody Rhodes. But there has been so much uncertainty on the Cody rumor front that some folks still doubt he’s the guy.

Seth is understandably very curious about who Vince will handpick for him to face at WrestleMania. He’s been busy spending his time on Twitter teasing some interesting possibilities. Let’s run down the list:

The most obvious candidate is the prodigal son, Shane O’Mac, who is expected to be there this weekend:

How about a genetic math freak who is entering the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night?

What if Veer comes a little prematurely?

Do it, you cowards:

And Seth has a few more options in mind:

Plenty of fans have been speculating about Undertaker as a possible opponent for Rollins as well.

If Cody Rhodes isn’t the mystery guy for Seth to fight at WrestleMania 38, who is the next most likely choice? Let us know what you think in the comments below, Cagesiders.