It felt like just yesterday we were talking about WWE producing a new scripted television show about Vince McMahon’s steroid trial in the 1990’s. That’s because it actually was yesterday.

But today is a new day, and there’s a new announcement about a new scripted drama being produced by WWE and Universal Content Productions. It’s called Pinned, and it’s coming to NBCUniversal.

Pinned is described as “an adrenalized upstairs-downstairs soap that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional wrestling promotion and the unforgettable characters that populate it.”

The executive producers for the show include Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Craig O’Neill, Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi, and Chris Kaiser.

NBCUniversal has not announced where the series will be made available, so it’s at least possible Pinned may become an exclusive on the Peacock streaming service.

Does the premise of this new drama sound intriguing to you? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.