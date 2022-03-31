WrestleMania 38 is coming up this weekend (Apr. 2 & Apr. 3) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE is using the word “stupendous” to describe the two night extravaganza.

There’s no doubt that Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is the main event of Sunday’s show. WWE is advertising their fight as the biggest WrestleMania match of all-time, so it’s definitely headlining the event on Sunday night.

The Saturday card is a different story. We still don’t know with high confidence what the main event will be.

On this week’s (Mar. 28) episode of Raw, Kevin Owens asserted that his segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin will be the main event on Saturday:

“I know everyone is absolutely ecstatic that Stone Cold Steve Austin is my guest on The KO Show in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. And so am I.”

Then there’s Ronda Rousey, who was a guest this week on on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show. Rousey said she’s the one who will be in the WrestleMania main event:

“Yeah, I’m gonna be in the main event for the second time. I was part of the first main event with women, and this is now the third. So it’s becoming almost something that doesn’t even need to be mentioned anymore, which is the goal.”

Only one segment can go on last and be the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. Early on it seemed like Rousey’s match with Charlotte Flair was the favorite for that spot, but more recently the rumor mill has indicated that Austin’s return to WWE will close out the night.

Which one do you think will be the main event WrestleMania Saturday? And is it foolish to completely dismiss Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair as another possible main event match for that night?

Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.