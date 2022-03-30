Vince McMahon steroid trial TV series gets a pair of interesting showrunners

Last summer, WWE and Blumhouse announced plans to produce a scripted television show about Vince McMahon steroids trial from the 1990s. At the time, all we had was a title and a press release for The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon. Today, the production partners introduced the men they’ve hired to helm the project — writers Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

The pair have an interesting list of credits, including writing for Amazon Prime’s award-winning dramedy Transparent, the Disney sequel Malificent: Mistress of Evil, and upcoming Netflix mini-series about the opioid epidemic starring Uzo Aduba & Matthew Broderick called Painkiller. The project on their collective resume that probably landed them the job is 2019’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, an adaption of Tom Junod’s Esquire profile on children’s television legend Fred Rogers. Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster wrote and executive produced the film, which landed Tom Hanks a Best Supporting Actor nomination.

So, from Mr. Rogers to Mr. McMahon... gotcha.

“Vince McMahon is a living legend. We are thrilled to tell his larger than life story with our partners at Blumhouse and WWE,” Harpster and Fitzerman-Blue said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris McCumber, president, Blumhouse Television, was also quoted as saying, “Blumhouse is thrilled to be partnering with Noah and Micah on this project. Their ability to bring iconic characters to life in a nuanced, dramatic, and fully realized way is the reason they are the perfect fit to tell the story of The United States Vs. Vince McMahon.”

Should be interesting! The project currently doesn’t have a distribution partner, or a projected release date.