NXT ratings remain the same for the third straight week

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Mar. 29 edition of NXT, and they continue to prove that the 2.0 era of the show has found its level.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the final episode before this weekend’s Stand & Deliver was watched by 626,000 people. That’s just slightly less than last week. The rating among 18-49 year olds was .14 for the third straight week.

With the base established, it’ll be interesting to see if the show gains viewers from their WrestleMania weekend Stand & Deliver show on Saturday in Dallas. We’ll find out next week.

Until then, here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s show click here. For a full playlist of the show click here.