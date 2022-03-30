WrestleMania Raw does shows best numbers since SummerSlam

The Mar. 28 Raw was the final episode before WrestleMania 38. WWE advertised many of the stars and angles for this weekend’s stadium shows for Monday — and they even delivered on most of it. They also slapped the ‘Mania brand on the whole affair.

It worked. “WrestleMania Raw” was watched by 1.98 million viewers, and drew a .55 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic. The latter number was the best among cable originals on the night, and the only program with more viewers was a thriller between Connecticut and North Carolina State in the quarterfinals of the Women’s NCAA Tournament that aired on ESPN opposite to first half of Raw.

The audience average was up 12%, and the demo up 10% from the week before. More impressively, these are Raw’s best numbers did since the SummerSlam fallout show last August.

Here’s the hourly break down for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 2.052 million / .56

Hour Two: 2.10 million / .58

Hour Three: 1.786 million / .52

Next week will have competition from the finals of the Men’s NCAA Tournament, but it will also be the first Raw after WrestleMania in front of fans since 2019, so interest should high.

