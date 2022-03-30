Tommaso Ciampa’s final goodbye to NXT is coming soon

If there was any doubt NXT Stand & Deliver on Sat., April 2, 2022, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, would be Tommaso Ciampa’s last stand in the black and gold brand, he made it pretty damn clear on NXT 2.0 this week.

“For a long time now, this has been my sanctuary. Not so much mine as it is ours, a place for us to connect. So let us connect.

“When I first arrived here in NXT I had so much to prove — to my peers, to my fans, my critics, but maybe most importantly to myself. It’s been a long journey filled with the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and you have been a part of it all. Whether you realize it or not, something as public as winning a title or overcoming neck surgery; something as private as my wife having five miscarriages; or the eventual birth of the miracle that is my daughter. Every obstacle, every triumph, every tragedy, you were my constant. And together, man, together we overcame. Together, we created black and gold magic.

“I hear all the whispers — Stand & Deliver just might be the end of an era. Well, in Dallas we will create that magic one final time.”