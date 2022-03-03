Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin are scheduled to fight each other at WrestleMania 38 on Apr. 2 in Dallas, Texas. In order to create the guise that Corbin is a tough opponent for McIntyre to overcome, WWE has been repeating the claim that Happy Corbin is undefeated ever since he adopted the “Happy” moniker last year.

I usually have a good sense for this sort of thing, such as when Damian Priest went almost a full year without being pinned in a one-on-one match on the main roster. But WWE’s factoid about Corbin took me by surprise, so I decided to look further into it. After digging through the results at CageMatch, I’ve concluded that Corbin might just have the worst undefeated streak I’ve ever seen.

This “Happy” version of Corbin wrestled his first match in September 2021. Over these last six months, he has competed in 29 matches. His record in those matches is 8-21. Right away, it’s a very unimpressive undefeated streak.

I clearly need to filter away a bunch of matches that WWE is not counting as part of Happy’s so-called undefeated streak. So I’ll start by removing all the house show matches as well as dark matches from Raw and SmackDown tapings. Corbin is a mid-card heel, and mid-card heels exist to lose matches that are not televised.

Before doing that, I think there is an argument to be made that house show results should not be excluded. After all, there is a house show coming up this Saturday night (Mar. 5) at Madison Square Garden that is definitely part of WWE kayfabe, given Paul Heyman’s warning that Brock Lesnar will lose the WWE championship at that event. At the very least, if Corbin wrestles on that card, the result should probably count for this purpose.

Nonetheless, let’s wipe away all the non-televised bouts. That removes 18 matches from the ledger and changes Corbin’s undefeated record to a still unimpressive 5-6.

Some of those losses came in tag team matches alongside his partner Madcap Moss. WWE is clearly not counting these tag team matches, so let’s get rid of all five of them.

That leaves Happy with an unimpressive undefeated record of 3-3.

We still need to narrow it down a bit further. So let’s get rid of any Battle Royal style matches. These matches are very hard to win; nearly everyone who enters is guaranteed to be a loser.

Omitting those matches leaves Happy’s undefeated record at 3-1. That one loss is from Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown at Survivor Series 2021. Finn Balor pinned Corbin in that match and Corbin’s team lost, but I suppose WWE’s undefeated claim only applies to singles matches. Fair enough, let’s toss this one out too.

That changes Happy Corbin’s undefeated record to 3-0.

We’ve finally reached a true undefeated record for Happy Corbin, but we can’t stop there.

Let’s take a look at the dates these three wins occurred on during Happy’s undefeated streak: Oct. 1 (vs. Kevin Owens), Oct. 22 (vs. Shinsuke Nakamura), and Feb. 11 (vs. Cesaro).

That’s right. The undefeated streak that Drew McIntyre will somehow have to find a way to topple is a whopping 3-0, and only one of those wins occurred over the last four months.

Happy Corbin defeated Cesaro on the Feb. 11 episode of SmackDown. That’s pretty much the entire reason why we’re supposed to think Drew McIntyre will have to pull out all the stops to end this incredible undefeated run for Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38.

I think this is the worst undefeated streak I’ve ever seen.