There’s been a lot of anticipation for Vince McMahon’s interview today on The Pat McAfee Show. Considering all the rumors swirling, McMahon and McAfee would surely shoot an angle to set up a match between each other at WrestleMania 38, right? There’s no way someone as busy as McMahon would take the time to fly to McAfee’s studio and do his first live interview in years unless it was critical to the WrestleMania 38 card coming up on the weekend of Apr. 2 and Apr. 3 in Dallas, Texas.

It took almost an hour to get there, but with the interview winding down, McMahon offered McAfee a match at WrestleMania 38. However, Vince was careful not to specify an opponent. That small detail didn’t matter, of course, because any match at WrestleMania is an offer McAfee can’t refuse.

"I'd like to offer you the opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania" ~@VinceMcMahon



THAT WOULD BE A DREAM#PMSLive #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/3ufJl11Gv0 — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2022

McAfee quickly accepted Vince’s offer, there was a joke about Pat possibly stepping foot into the ring against Undertaker at WrestleMania, and both men moved on to finish the interview.

So there you have it, Cagesiders. SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee is competing in a match at WrestleMania 38, with an opponent to be determined.

Are you excited by the news?