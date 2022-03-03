Vince McMahon will induct Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame

Vince McMahon came to The Pat McAfee Show today with some breaking news. No, it’s not that McMahon will be stepping into the ring for one more match at WrestleMania 38. Instead, Vince will be the man who inducts Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on April 1. McMahon said it’s one of the most difficult things he’ll ever do because of how much he loves the man behind the gimmick, Mark Calaway.

"I'm gonna have the distinction of inducting The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame" ~@VinceMcMahon#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/qbC6XBEGjb — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2022

Undertaker is perhaps the most loyal wrestler to Vince McMahon during his entire time running WWF and WWE. Even when the WWF ship appeared to be sinking circa 1995, McMahon told McAfee that Undertaker never once spoke to him about possibly leaving WWF to join WCW.

The Undertaker’s last match for McMahon took place two years ago at WrestleMania 36. Since then, The Last Ride documentary illustrated just how close the relationship is between McMahon and Undertaker. With that documentary in mind, it’s not surprising at all to hear that McMahon is the person who will be inducting Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 38.

