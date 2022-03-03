Two years ago, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36. Last year, McIntyre challenged Bobby Lashley for that very same title at WrestleMania 37.

This year, Drew McIntyre is stuck in a match against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. WWE’s web site just announced the match is official for “WrestleMania Saturday” on Apr. 2.

Corbin’s last two years at WrestleMania are pretty much the polar opposite of McIntyre’s. Corbin actually lost against Elias in a match very few people remember from WrestleMania 36. Corbin didn’t even make it onto the two night WrestleMania 37 card last year; he was instead dumped into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal that aired on SmackDown television the night before WrestleMania.

So, how did it come to this for Drew? Well, look around at the SmackDown roster and try to find the higher ranking heels above Corbin. The list consists of Roman Reigns and...Sheamus or Sami Zayn, maybe? There’s an argument to be made that Corbin might be the number two guy even though he’s the same mid-card guy he’s always been.

The story for the match is that Corbin and Madcap Moss tried to end McIntyre’s career in January, so now the Scottish Warrior is back with his sword looking for revenge. WWE is trying to increase the stakes by claiming Corbin hasn’t lost a match since adopting the “Happy” moniker last year. The match is a logical endpoint for the story, it’s just hard to ignore how much of a drop down the card this is for McIntyre compared to the last two years at WrestleMania.

Here are the updated WrestleMania 38 cards on the weekend of Apr. 2 and 3:

Night one

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Night two

Winner Take All WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Undetermined