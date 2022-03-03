WWE Network is shut down in Russia

WWE issued the following statement today:

“WWE has terminated its partnership with Russian broadcaster Match and shut down WWE Network in Russia effective immediately. The move eliminates access in Russia to any WWE programming, including the company’s weekly Raw, SmackDown and NXT shows, its on-demand library, and all of its premium live events, including WrestleMania 38.”

The top story in the news for the last week has been Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion and horrific war on Ukraine. No major world powers are interested in escalating things into a direct military conflict with Russia, so they have instead responded with economic and business sanctions. A lot of companies are pulling their products or services out of Russia in the aftermath of Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine.

The above statement from WWE indicates they have followed suit, shutting down WWE Network in Russia and ending their partnership with Russian broadcaster Match.