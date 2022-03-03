Alexa Bliss’ return to WWE has gone horribly wrong

WWE’s latest top 10 video is all about the best female superstar returns.

Whenever WWE posts these videos, there is typically a very recent entry somewhere on the list. In this case, Ronda Rousey’s return at Royal Rumble ranks near the very top, though she once again falls short of Becky Lynch.

Here’s what WWE came up with for the top 10 female superstar returns:

10. Naomi (Royal Rumble 2020)

9. Maryse (2016)

8. Stephanie McMahon (2002)

7. Paige (2017)

6. Nikki Bella (SummerSlam 2016)

5. Miss Elizabeth (WrestleMania 6)

4. Sasha Banks (2019)

3. Trish Stratus (2008)

2. Ronda Rousey (Royal Rumble 2022)

1. Becky Lynch (SummerSlam 2021)

One name that is nowhere to be found on WWE’s list of best returns is Alexa Bliss. Just like Ronda Rousey, she returned to WWE television in January. Unlike Ronda, however, Alexa’s return has gone horribly wrong.

After being written out of WWE storylines last September, Alexa’s journey back to Raw began in January with weekly therapy sessions. Those segments culminated with the quack therapist “curing” her by stuffing doll parts inside a replica doll and telling Alexa she’d be fine as long as she kept this replica doll with her. Bliss then returned to the ring in Saudi Arabia at Elimination Chamber to try earning a match at WrestleMania against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Bliss survived until the end of the Chamber match but ultimately fell short of her goal.

WWE is now running full steam ahead towards WrestleMania on the weekend of April 2 & 3, but Bliss has been absent from television. The rumor mill indicates creative might not have anything for her until after WrestleMania is in the books. At the very least, Alexa is left scratching her head, just like many of her fans, trying to make sense of her booking.

Alexa probably isn’t the only woman trying to figure out where she fits in on the WrestleMania card. WWE relied on the women’s tag team titles to get most of the women’s division onto last year’s WrestleMania card. It doesn’t look like that will be the case this year, because WWE has officially booked Sasha Banks & Naomi in a tag match against the champions (Queen Zelina & Carmella) at WrestleMania 38.

That means all three women’s title matches are booked for the biggest show of the year. It’s very difficult for women wrestlers to get PPV spots without a title being on the line. Could that mean Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Doudrop, Shotzi, Natalya, and the rest of the women’s division who are left out of the title matches have no path to making the WrestleMania card? Or are they all going to end up in some kind of Battle Royal? I guess we’ll have to let it play out to know for sure.

Let us know in the comments below how you feel about WWE’s list of the best female returns, and if you think WWE will find a way to get more women onto the WrestleMania 38 card.