Cameron Grimes qualifies for North American title ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver

Over the past few weeks, qualifying matches have been held on NXT 2.0 to determine the four participants who will challenge Carmelo Hayes for the North American championship in a ladder match at the upcoming Stand & Deliver event on Sat., April 2, 2022, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The results of those matches:

Santos Escobar def. Cameron Grimes

Solo Sikoa def. Roderick Strong

Grayson Waller def. A-Kid

To determine the fourth and final challenger, a triple threat match pitting the losers from the other qualifying matches was booked. That match took place on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, and saw Grimes pin Strong just after Roddy took A-Kid out to punch his ticket for one more shot at gold.

The updated Stand & Deliver match card: