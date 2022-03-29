Raquel Gonzalez returns, reunites with Dakota Kai (UPDATED)

Guess who’s back?

It was just a few weeks ago that Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo were defeating Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez in the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament, after Toxic Attraction ran in and injured Gonzalez. Kai was conflicted about accepting the help, so to speak, but ultimately went ahead.

She failed to go back-to-back in her quest to win the Dusty Cup, and Gonzalez took a few weeks off.

She returned this week when Kai was getting the boots put to her by Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin, the latter two having proclaimed there are no challengers left for their titles. Indeed, before this evening, they were not scheduled for a match at the upcoming Stand & Deliver event this Sat., April 2, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.

That may have changed here, as Gonzalez & Kai squashed their differences and reunited as a team, holding the tag team titles up together. Does this mean we’re getting a title match between the two teams?

Stay tuned.

UPDATE: The tag team title match is official for the Stand & Deliver pre-show.