Last year at WrestleMania 37, Sasha Banks main event-ed night one, making history with Bianca Belair as the first Black women to close a ‘Mania event. The pair later won an ESPY Award for the match.

It was part of a big year for Banks, who carried the SmackDown Women’s title in that match with Belair, and also made her Star Wars debut in Disney+’s The Mandalorian. This year, she’s again chasing the WWE Women’s Tag titles, but she doesn’t seem fazed by what many consider a step down.

Perhaps that’s because the 30 year old, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, has already accomplished everything she set out to do in WWE. In a profile of The Boss in The Athletic, she says she is focused on growing beyond the sports entertainment business. Asked if she sees a career in Hollywood, Banks said:

“I think I can in such a different way. I see The Rock as maybe the biggest global superstar, and John Cena is coming right behind him. It would be cool to see a woman step into that level. I think with Sasha Banks and Mercedes Varnado right there, I think the stars are aligned for me.”

Sasha said transitioning to acting for her role as Koska Reeves on The Mandalorian was “so easy” because WWE prepared her for it.

“Wrestling is acting. It’s SNL. We are live, doing things on the fly. Sometimes we get handed a script five minutes before we go out there, and you can’t memorize it right when it’s handed to you. We’re performing these things off the cuff and feeling. When it came to The Mandalorian and transitioning from WWE, it was honestly so easy. Sometimes they would make changes on the fly and I wouldn’t stress, because Vince [McMahon] does that to me every week.”

Even if she heads off to a career in movies & television, Banks will always be proud of what she helped create with WWE’s Women’s Evolution. And maybe that’s what will ensure she always has one foot in the wrestling world.

“This universe keeps giving me so much more. It’s so cool that my hard work since I was a kid is paying off. Women’s wrestling, something I wanted forever, it’s being taken seriously. I never want that to change. I want it to be something people look to and think it’s the greatest thing they’ve ever seen.”

Sasha’s future is always a hot topic among wrestling fans. Do you think she’s got what it takes to be the next Rock or Cena?