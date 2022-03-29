Former WWE champions Kofi Kingston & Sheamus get a WrestleMania match

There was uncertainty about how or if it would happen, some of which was caused by Big E suffering a broken neck on SmackDown earlier this month. But former WWE champions Kofi Kingston and Sheamus now have a place on the WrestleMania 38 card.

WWE announced yesterday that Kingston and the recently returned Xavier Woods will face Sheamus and Ridge Holland (along with the nefarious Butch, natch) on WrestleMania Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here’s an updated look at everything that’s been announced for this weekend...

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2) - Stone Cold Steve Austin confronts Kevin Owens on The KO Show - Seth Rollins vs. an opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s title - The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs for the SmackDown Tag Team championship - Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin - Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul - Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland WrestleMania Sunday (April 3) - WWE champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All Title Unification match - Street Profits vs. RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy for the Raw Tag Team titles - Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya for the Women’s Tag Team championship - Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes match - Edge vs. AJ Styles - Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory - Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

In addition the main cards, WWE also has two hour Kickoff shows planned for each night. Something like the New Day vs. Peaky Blinders tag match could end up on the pre-show, along with perhaps United States and Intercontinental title defenses for Finn Bálor and Ricochet?

We’ll see what happens. In the meantime, give us your latest thoughts on these line-ups for WrestleMania 38.