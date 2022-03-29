Paul Heyman says he re-signed with WWE last year: ‘I’m locked in for a while’

Good news for fans of Roman Reigns’ current special counsel and Brock Lesnar’s former advocate, and what he brings to WWE programming.

As Richard Deitsch’s guest on a recent edition of The Sports Media Podcast, Paul Heyman revealed he signed a new long-term contract with Vince McMahon’s company last year:

“It was public knowledge that my contract came up last year and I kept it very close to the vest because I’m not one of these people that: a) want to negotiate in public, and b) I’m reading an awful lot lately about who signed for how long and for how much and I just never want that to be me. “This much I will say: I re-signed with WWE last year. It was a long-term agreement and they created a situation where I would have been a fool not to take them up on their offer. So, I’m locked in for a while.”

The former ECW impresario is able to do non-WWE projects under the deal, but it sounds like his role at Vince McMahon’s company will remain his top priority:

“I do have outside projects just because I like to multi-task and I’m very ADD and I just can’t concentrate on one thing at a time ever in my life. I have carve-outs to allow me to do other projects, which is also to WWE’s benefit because I’m locked in to WWE as well. So, I’m always going to be ‘Oh, that WWE guy is doing this outside project’ and I would never do anything that would betray my deal with WWE because they went out of their way to make sure that I was here.”

Heyman’s in his second run as an on-screen talent for WWE, having returned shortly after Brock Lesnar did back in 2012. He also briefly held an executive position in 2019-2020, but there never appeared to be any hard feelings about that job not working out.

Now the two parties are full steam ahead in their current relationship:

“I’m happy, I’m locked in and we are mutually satisfied with each other’s contributions to the coffer.”

Ready for several more years of predictions (not spoilers) from Roman’s Rabbi?