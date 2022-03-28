Bobby Lashley returns, sets up WrestleMania 38 match with Omos

The last time we saw Bobby Lashley, he was being helped out of the Elimination Chamber, where he lost his WWE championship to Brock Lesnar without even working the match. WWE reported he was in the concussion protocol but that was apparently storyline, as other word indicated he was dealing with a shoulder injury, one that had his status for WrestleMania 38 up in the air.

Good news! He’s cleared!

We know this because Lashley returned on Monday Night Raw this week to set up a match for the big show this weekend in Arlington, Texas. That match will be with none other than Omos, who just finished running through The Viking Raiders before saying no one could defeat him.

That’s when Lashley’s music hit to a chorus of cheers from fans in Pittsburgh.

Omos welcomed the challenge, throwing Lashley around with a smile on his face. Bobby repeatedly threw himself at the big fella until finally knocking him off his feet, the first time we’ve seen as much in a WWE ring.

Then it was sign pointing time.

See you this weekend!

