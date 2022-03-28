Seth Rollins WrestleMania 38 match confirmed by WWE

We knew Seth Rollins had a meeting with Vince McMahon this morning as per the storyline they’re currently running with his desperately attempting to get on the card at WrestleMania 38 this coming weekend in Arlington, Texas. Now we know the results of that meeting, thanks to the following video WWE just put out:

Rollins rolls into Vince McMahon’s office acting like an idiot, wondering what punishment he’ll be dealing with for his recent actions, up to and including his getting fired. Instead, McMahon knocks him down a peg — “I’m surprised you didn’t win your way to WrestleMania — a lot of failures!”

Then he wonders why Rollins didn’t just ask him for a match at WrestleMania.

He goes on to say that if Rollins is going to be on the card, he’ll have to have his own main event. So, with that said, “Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins” is going to WrestleMania.

When Rollins asks about his opponent, McMahon makes clear he’ll learn that when he’s in the ring and said opponent is being introduced. So, if it is indeed Cody Rhodes as has been rumored and reported everywhere, we won’t learn that for certain until the night of the show.

It’s not made clear if that’s WrestleMania Saturday or WrestleMania Sunday but we’ll surely learn that soon enough.