WWE’s Shad Gaspard Warrior Award tribute video is beautiful

WWE’s already confirmed the late Shad Gaspard will receive the Warrior Award at the 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony, happening this Fri., April 1 at Dallas’ American Airlines Center, and streaming live on WWE Network/Peacock.

It’s not clear if the above video about Gaspard’s relationship with his son Aryeh is the main focus of the main focus of WWE’s tribute, or just a part of it. But it’s an amazing piece of work.

Written & narrated by author & ESPN boxing analyst Mark Kriegel, it conveys not only Shad’s love of his only child, but the love of life he tried to instill in Aryeh. Gaspard’s 2020 drowning death, which happened after saving Aryeh from a rip current on Venice Beach, isn’t explicitly mentioned. That’s conveyed through images and headlines — another great touch which centers what father passed down to son rather than his absence, somthing Shad would probably appreciate it.

Gaspard joins Connor “The Crusher” Michalek, Joan Lunden, Eric LeGrand, Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, WWE employees Sue Aitchison & Rich Hering, and Titus O’Neil as Warrior Award recipients. Undertaker, Vader, Sharmell & The Steiner Brothers will also be honored at this year’s Hall of Fame Ceremony.