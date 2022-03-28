Ronda Rousey helps confirm we won’t get a dumb match on WrestleMania Raw

On their Facebook page yesterday afternoon, WWE announced a tag match for the Mar. 28 episode of Raw: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair & Ronda Rousey.

It was pretty standard pre-WrestleMania booking, pitting two heel champions against two babyface challengers. Problem is, one of those challengers is supposedly out with an injury. And WWE built Survivor Series around the fact the two champions disliked each other so much their match at that show might turn into a shoot fight.

Thankfully, the match was never announced elsewhere, and the post was deleted. Rousey also shot down the whole thing on a separate Facebook gaming stream, answering a chat question about it by saying:

“I’m not going to be at Raw tomorrow. I think that’s a mistake or something because if I was going to be at Raw tomorrow, I would be leaving today. So, no I’m not going to be there because I’m here.”

So there you have it. Here’s what is announced for what WWE is calling WrestleMania Raw:

- Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will both appear - Raw Tag champs RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag champs The Usos (non-title) - Natalya, Shayna Bazler, Queen Zelina & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan - The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio - Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy - Seth Rollins’ meeting with Vince McMahon

Check out our full preview for the show here, then follow along with our live blog tonight.