Trish Stratus & Becky Lynch finally got into it in Toronto

After several days of solid-if-silly build to their Ontario house shows, when WWE, Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus rolled into Kitchener on Sat., Mar. 26... the Raw Women’s champion and the Hall of Famer didn’t even cross paths.

You’d think Lynch would be at least a little pissed off about being hassled at immigration and maybe arrested? But Stratus’ only involvement in the show was an appearance on The KO Show that set-up a tag match where Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins beat Street Profits & Alpha Academy. That was the first thing on the card, and Becky’s successful title defense against Rhea Ripley main evented, so maybe The Man didn’t get free from the Mounties in time to get any Stratusfaction from Trish.

Last night (Mar. 27) in Toronto, their paths did cross.

Stratus again opened the show with KO, but this time she stuck around until after Lynch beat Ripley. Trish got in Becky’s face and her face pushed. So the legend slapped the champ and sent her right into a Riptide.

When @trishstratuscom and @RheaRipley_WWE gang up on the ‘brat’ @BeckyLynchWWE LOL! Becky and Trish should have a match down the road hahaha #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/i9PptSeSKG — Princess (@princesssardua) March 28, 2022

It wasn’t the slap everyone was talking about last week, but Trish tried to tie it in.

Don’t be surprised if Stratus picks up a Slammy for this, either.