WWE Raw results, live blog (Mar. 28, 2022): WrestleMania go home show

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 28, 2022) from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 38 two-night extravaganza this coming weekend in Arlington, Texas.

Advertised for tonight: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will both be in town and appearing, Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy, Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz, Shayna Baszler & Natalya & Carmella & Queen Zelina Vega vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi & Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, an update on Bianca Belair, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 28