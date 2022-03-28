Montez Ford promises the show will be stolen on WrestleMania Sunday

I’m sure you’ve been told, at least once in your life, that good things come to those who wait. Well, for Montez Ford and his partner Angelo Dawkins, the wait is over. The Street Profits are finally getting their chance to shine on the Grandest Stage of Them All after back-to-back unforeseen roadblocks the last two years.

Ford and Dawkins have competed at WrestleMania before. They successfully retained their RAW Tag Team Championships when they defeated Angel Garza and Austin Theory at WrestleMania 36. What should have been a dream debut on the show of shows, fell a little flat thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spread of the virus forced WrestleMania from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with only one fan in sight - the industrial one in the ceiling.

Fast-forward a year later and the Street Profits once again missed out on performing in front of a Tampa Bay crowd. Their Fatal-4 Way match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles was inexplicably moved to WrestleMania SmackDown. At least this time around, the ThunderDome provided some semblance of a live crowd, but it most assuredly will not come close to the type of atmosphere that will be present at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX this weekend.

For the third straight year Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will be competing for tag team gold during WrestleMania weekend, but this will be the first time that the Street Profits will really get the full impact of the WrestleMania experience.

“It’s go time,” Montez Ford said. “This year, we’re actually on the WrestleMania card in front of a full capacity crowd. So, all this built-in aggression, frustration, turmoil, whatever it is, it’s all building up to right now to give the fans and the WWE Universe exactly what they’ve been waiting for, for the last two years. So exactly the anticipation they’ve been waiting for, like for us it’s times a million. So, we’re gonna make sure we deliver on April 3rd.”

I had a chance to catch up with Ford on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast this week, and the 3-time Tag Team Champion says there’s a reason you’ve been seeing a more aggressive side of the Street Profits as of late. They know exactly what kind of opportunity lies ahead this Sunday night and it’s one that Ford has been thinking about since their match didn’t make the WrestleMania 37 card.

“I can’t even put it into words, man, but I will definitely say for the last 365 days, 52 weeks, whatever the year you want to call it, there’s been an extra type of mode or motivation that’s been going into this. Just because, like I said, last year we were on the WrestleMania SmackDown show, which is fine, which is a hundred percent fine. But to be part of WrestleMania in front of a full capacity crowd is a whole ‘nother level. And the fact that we are part of this now, this time, this year, it’s me and Dawkins’ time.”

Sunday’s triple threat for the RAW Tag Team Championships has all the elements to be a show stealer. RK-Bro has taken the WWE Tag Division by storm ever since this unlikely duo joined forces nearly a year ago. They have quickly become one of the most, if not the most, over acts in the entire company. And their chemistry with the Alpha Academy over the last couple of months has been nothing short of outstanding. These two teams work so well with one another, they made a spelling bee entertaining.

The Alpha Academy has seen their stock rise dramatically since coming over to RAW in the annual WWE Draft. With Chad Gable’s comedic flair and Otis’ loveable straight man routine, they’re the heel team you just love to hate - and secretly can’t wait to turn babyface.

The build to this match as put the Street Profits in an unusual position. The perpetual good guys now find themselves somewhere in the middle. Last Monday night on RAW the Chicago crowd cheered Ford and Dawkins as they laid out the Alpha Academy, but those cheers quickly turned to jeers as they turned their attention to Riddle.

Regardless of the type of response, all three of these teams garner a genuine reaction from the fans in the stands. That emotion should be cranked up to eleven this Sunday at AT&T Stadium with tens of thousands on hand to watch the most stupendous two-night event in WrestleMania history.

Oh, I haven’t even mention the other thing about this match yet. All six of these dudes can flat out go in their own right. Led by the man who will be wrestling in his 18th WrestleMania match - Randy Orton.

“I’m in there with not only the Academy, but Riddle and Randy Orton. Man, like, this guy’s been doing it for 20 years. And for him to still compete at this high level that he is, and for me to be there with him, is like a testament. And it’s a blessing man,” Montez Ford told Bleav in Pro Wrestling. “Our motivation and everything we’ve been holding in for the last two years to be a part of this spectacle, in front of a packed house, it’s all gonna come to a head on April 3rd, Night Two of WrestleMania. Cause we’re gonna do our thing. Matter of fact, I’m putting it right now on record, we stealing the show. The whole weekend. I’m saying it right now.”

Just being able to compete with the Viper on the Grandest Stage is one thing, but winning this match and walking out of WrestleMania as the new RAW Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford says that would be a dream come true.

Make sure to check out my full conversation with the Montez Ford in the video above, or feel free to check out more of our Q&A session below:

Bleav in Pro Wrestling: Even though you weren’t on the card last year, you were still part of my absolute favorite moment of the entire weekend. When Bianca beat Sasha Banks in the main event, and then you came sprinting down faster than I have ever seen any man run in my life to get into the ring to celebrate her with her. You hoisted her up on your shoulders. It was such a great moment. I loved every second of it. Now that we’re a year out, what do you remember about the craziness of that night?

Montez Ford: It’s just one of those things where everything’s happening so fast... Getting in and staying in shape, making sure the conditioning is good, the gear, the makeup, the hair, just everything that goes into what she has to do. I was just making sure I was there as a support group, man. And like just doing that alone was a lot. Now I can’t imagine, not only doing that this year for her, but it happening for me as well. So, I just know this year is even gonna be more chaotic, but 100% prepared for it. You know, it’s WrestleMania, man. And it just comes with the territory.

BPW: You look at what Bianca is is doing right now. She’s doing something that not many women have done in the last five years. And that’s upset that Four Horsewomen apple cart. Last year she beats Sasha, now she has the opportunity to main event back-to-back years. She’s taking on Becky Lynch and could be the first woman to beat her for that championship in three years. What is it like for you to watch her go from this person who we all knew was a star, but now she’s elevating to that next level, what’s that like for you?

Montez Ford: Words can’t describe how, not only happy, but proud I am of her. Just to see her, the person I love, be so successful, man. And like go out there and just not only want to do good, but do good. And to see her not only being elevated to a certain level, but just to be there and just keep motivating her to let her know like, ‘Hey, I know, you know, you that person, but you are that person! You are that girl. You are that woman!’

And just to make sure everything’s still like, you know, connecting and still like head on the swivel, not really worrying about all the extra necessary noise that comes with the territory. Just making sure she stays focused as she is, but I’m so happy. Love her to death. So happy and proud of her man. Like just seeing all this stuff too, makes me motivated for myself as well, me and Dawks.

BPW: We were talking about dreams coming true earlier. I have to believe that one of those recently came true for you right around Royal Rumble. You did an interview with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports, where you talked about The Rock and him being a major inspiration for you. And then The Rock puts out that message to you out on social media, very heartfelt response. What was that like when you saw that somebody, that you looked up to, says that he is now rooting for you to become world champion?

Montez Ford: So, I was here at the house, on the patio, and I didn’t even know what happened. Usually when I get off of work, I try to like to check out. Get some ideas and you know, just check out from everything a little bit. And Mom was like, ‘Have you been on social media yet?’

And nowadays when you hear that, you’re like, ‘Oh man, there’s a video out there, somewhere (laughs).’ But believe it or not, it was The Rock man, saying those worse. And it’s crazy because like I said, I watched him as a kid man. Like he brought me through a lot of like rough times and for him to like actually reach out and say that he saw me, because I’ve been seeing him whole life, just means a lot. I can’t even put into words. But, I did cry a little bit. I ain’t gonna lie, you know? Cause it was a big, it was big for me man.

It’s just cool to see your heroes recognize you and say like, ‘Hey man, I see you man.’ And I appreciate that. I still do, like, to this day. Because like I said, I’ve been through a lot of stuff in my life. And Rock has been there, in his own way, just him being himself. He’s been there and helped me to be who I am today and inspired me to who I am today. The successes, everything.

BPW: I was having s debate with my co-host the other day. We we’re talking about Stone Cold Steve Austin, who will be at WrestleMania, doing his thing with Kevin Owens. Arguably the greatest rivalry of all time is Stone Cold and the Rock. They had three WrestleMania matches within five years. Which one would you say was the best one?

Montez Ford: Definitely say the last one. Like they all are great in their own way, man. But the last one significantly stands out because that was Austin’s last match. And also at the same time, like The Rock never, never, never defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin on that WrestleMania stage. And that time he did. It was at a time too where, you know, he was going back and forth into like his transitions and just continuing being this huge global superstar that he is, and it was like, ‘Hey man, I went out there and I accomplished all these things. I’ve headlined box offices, blockbusters. I haven’t done this.’

And it’s like, after everything he’s accomplished in his life, he still wanted to accomplish that. For me, that was extra motivation that you still go out and do these wonderful and great things and you still want to accomplish these things that you just did not succeed in. And he’s always been that way. That’s why he’s the man.

BPW: The match was great. The story was great. But then we talk about special moments, like you and Bianca. You see The Rock scoot over after the match, because he wants to just lean in and say something to Austin. It’s those kind of moments that just make this business so special.

Montez Ford: Oh man. We’re basically like a bitter family (laughs). Like we all love each other, but all of us still want to be champion and everybody wants to be the best. And I think that’s what just makes the hunger and competitiveness and everything so well rounded and we create these special moments. Cause everybody just wants to do well and go out there and just have bangers, man. Like when you have so many people around you that have that mentality, you have no choice but to go out there and create these moments. So, it’s cool, man. It’s cool.