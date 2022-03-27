 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ricochet and Xavier Woods are setting up a future Intercontinental title match

By Geno Mrosko
Xavier Woods only just returned to WWE television, defeating Ridge Holland on Friday Night SmackDown just days ago. The very next afternoon, while acknowledging he has unfinished business with Holland and his crew, Woods made a declaration.

“In 2022 your king will become Intercontinental Champion.”

The current Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet, took note of this and followed up by acknowledging that he, too, has unfinished business but he’s down to throw hands after that:

It didn’t take long for Woods to fire back:

Woods defeated Ricochet in the first round of last year’s King of the Ring tournament, going on to beat Jinder Mahal and Finn Balor en route to winning the whole damn thing. He’s still working the King Woods gimmick now, so they’ve got some built in backstory. Throw in Woods wanting to add an Intercontinental title reign to his resume and we’ve got ourselves a program!

You down for it?

