Johnny Knoxville has ‘a few special things planned’ for WrestleMania 38

When Johnny Knoxville entered the Royal Rumble at Sami Zayn’s expense — even though Zayn tossed him out of the eventual match — it ignited a feud between the two that has stretched all the way to WrestleMania 38 this coming Sun., April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The two will have a singles match that evening with a special stipulation.

ANYTHING GOES.

Realistically speaking, there was no other way to go about this. Asking Knoxville to have a straight up singles match with anyone, no matter how talented they may be, is a bit much. Allowing them to do whatever they want in the course of said match opens things up quite a bit.

To that end, Knoxville told Metro.co.uk he has big plans:

‘Oh, I got a few special things planned. I don’t wanna give it away. But they said “anything goes” – that’s my specialty!’

Imagine the entire “Jackass” crew shows up to help him out? Maybe we get a Steve-O appearance!

But also Knoxville has been working on his moveset:

‘I have a personal wrestling coach and he’s teaching me all the right moves. ‘The Warp Your Head Off Hold, the Stepover Toe Hold – all these things I’m gonna bring back.’

This should be an experience.