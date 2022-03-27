Tweets of the Week: Charlotte Flair catching wedding bouquet, Mojo Rawley manscaping, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade were guests at Rush’s wedding, and, well, it looks like El Idolo is destined for marriage after Charlotte caught the wedding bouquet.

Finn Balor offered advice to Andrade in the comments, “Oh no brother…. No escape now!”

Mojo Rawley is an ace at advertising. He’s also an ace at shaving his fro above and below.

Randy Orton isn’t shy about grabbing a handful of his wife in public.

Baron Corbin is back with culinary delights. Give this man a meat show on TV.

Mandy Rose is proud to show off her sneakers, even though, she forgot her pants.

Speaking of pants, Bandido is doing it wrong.

Si, ese soy yo.“El más buscado", @bandidowrestler y te preguntarás cómo llegué hasta aquí.



Bueno, esta es mi historia https://t.co/is7LApcTBk pic.twitter.com/syVkprhsZA — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) March 24, 2022

I think the context for that photo was after a press conference where evil luchadores ripped off Bandido’s pants in a brawl. Lucha libre is wild.

Dance break with Lana’s booty boogie.

Red Velvet brought the flip to the dance floor.

Natalya tried to coerce Shayna Baszler, but Baszler didn’t budge.

Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) was spinning around with his pitbull. Imagine moving next door and this is the first thing you see when waking up.

Ryback is still the Big Guy in his neighborhood.

While walking the dogs past the light I got fixed through my magnificent email to the HOA a family of 3 adults recognized me under the bright light. They asked where I have been and that I am their all time favorite and greatly missed. I love my neighbored #Hungry — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) March 22, 2022

We’ll close with drama in the Slamtown Manor from John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie. Apparently, the master of moistness has a weakness when it comes to putting dishes away. And when Johnny finally does, he leaves the cupboard open.

Anyone else’s husband do this??? FINALLY unload the dishwasher but then leave ALL the cupboards open. Or just @TheRealMorrison #DishesGate continues… pic.twitter.com/5n7wE51Wdf — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) March 20, 2022

A few days later, Taya discovered the dishwasher open with clean dishes. Morrison provided his excuse.

Babe I love you and we both know there’s just some things that you’re better at than me and doing dishes is one of those things. I feel like it’d be wrong to take that away from you https://t.co/t8wKygedV0 — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) March 25, 2022

Johnny is a bold man to put those words out in public.