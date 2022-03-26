Jinder Mahal ‘could be the new generation Hulk Hogan,’ according to The Hulkster

How’s this for putting someone over, brother?

“The old school respect with the new school #JinderMahal physicality,he’s a bad man brother,with the right push he could be the new generation Hulk Hogan,he’s got it all brother!!!!”

Mahal is indeed a big fella, strong, with a great look, who can absolutely hit a few punches, a big boot, and a leg drop before impressively posing for the crowd. Hey, maybe he really can be the new generation Hulk Hogan with the right push!

Then again, the last time he got a big push and a run with the WWE title it was as a heel and he did really well with that. So maybe he means Mahal can be the new generation Hollywood Hogan? Hey, with what the nWo was able to do in the late 1990s, we could use another character like that getting that kind of heat.

I don’t really see either, to be honest, but maybe Hulk is onto something here?

Thoughts?