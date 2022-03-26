Seth Rollins has been summoned to Vince McMahon’s office

In reality, it would be a bigger surprise if Seth Rollins didn’t end up facing a returning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 next weekend than if he did.

In WWE’s fictional world, Rollins doesn’t have anything planned for the Grandest Stage of Them All. After trying to win Kevin Owens talk show/confrontation with Stone Cold Steve Austin, and AJ Styles match with Edge, we’re supposed to believe he has no path to ‘Mania at all.

Now, into that dubious storytelling mix, we have this...

Okay.

First of all, we know that’s not how Vince McMahon texts. Maybe his assistant sent it. Because if it was from the WWE Chairman & CEO, it would look something like:

Should of stolen my EGG U LOSER. B in my office 1st thing Mon morning or U know there is NO CHANCE IN HELL I will book U 4 Mania

Secondly... how does this get us to the Cody match? In what way does involving Mr. McMahon in a second WrestleMania feud better than having Rhodes show up in Jacksonville when the live and home crowds were excited to see him?

I will give credit where credit is due. Seth is doing everything conceivably possible to sell his character’s desperation, down to changing his Twitter avatar to the infamous Vince O-Face meme. It doesn’t really help to make this story make sense, but...

We’ll find out what’s next on Monday. Unless he and Scrap Daddy can sort something out tonight: