Lots of SmackDown stars are booked for WrestleMania Raw

WWE’s giving the WrestleMania go home episodes of Raw & SmackDown a STUPENDOUS prefix. They’re also booking WrestleMania Raw and WrestleMania SmackDown like the Supershows of old, with plenty of inter-brand action.

In the case of yet another “collision” between Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champ Brock Lesnar, it makes sense. They’re going to wrestle on WrestleMania Sunday. Ditto for the already show-hopping WWE Women’s Tag title program, which gets an eight-person tag en route to the 4Way match for the belts next weekend.

Pitting the Raw Tag champs against their SmackDown counterparts is a bit of a head-scratcher on paper... until you remember there’s almost no chance of a finish because the two teams challenging Riddle & Randy Orton (who are booked in their own Monday night clash) and/or the one coming for Jimmy & Jey’s straps will crash the party.

Here’s the line-up for Mar. 28 in Pittsburgh:

- Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will both appear

- Raw Tag champs RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag champs The Usos

- Natalya, Shayna Bazler, Queen Zelina & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

- The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

- Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Sound like a good way to spend three hours on WrestleMania Monday (am I doing that right)?