Chris Jericho, William Regal, Adam Cole & more pay their respects to Triple H after his retirement

By Sean Rueter
We posted one batch of tweets & Instagrams from around the wrestling business after Triple H confirmed his legendary in-ring career is over due to his recent heart scare. But they kept on coming, and there were so many we missed some (and probably still have).

Here’s another batch, including several from former colleagues and proteges now working for Tony Khan at AEW...

Lillian Garcia posted on her Facebook page:

Just heard about Triple Hs in ring retirement! He was my very FIRST Smackdown interview on the very FIRST Smackdown show ever! I literally met him moments before doing the interview and was so incredibly nervous.

Triple H, I truly wish you the best and thank you for pushing me to always be MY best! You were a hard one to crack but grateful we were able to form a friendship in the end! Thank you for everything you have given this industry. It was an honor to announce your matches and watch your incredible athleticism! #goat

