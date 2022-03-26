Chris Jericho, William Regal, Adam Cole & more pay their respects to Triple H after his retirement

We posted one batch of tweets & Instagrams from around the wrestling business after Triple H confirmed his legendary in-ring career is over due to his recent heart scare. But they kept on coming, and there were so many we missed some (and probably still have).

Here’s another batch, including several from former colleagues and proteges now working for Tony Khan at AEW...

Thanks for doing so much for the professional wrestling industry, @TripleH. Your passionate love for the biz shines through & I’m happy I was able to experience some special moments with you. All the best, Paul. pic.twitter.com/34IhNfzPKw — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 25, 2022

I will forever cherish this moment from you!

This simple gesture gave me confirmation that I was finally walking in my purpose. You changed my life.

Thank you for giving me a chance, for believing in me, & for all of your contributions inside & outside of the ring! @TripleH pic.twitter.com/5416Azy1tx — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) March 25, 2022

Lillian Garcia posted on her Facebook page:

Just heard about Triple Hs in ring retirement! He was my very FIRST Smackdown interview on the very FIRST Smackdown show ever! I literally met him moments before doing the interview and was so incredibly nervous. Triple H, I truly wish you the best and thank you for pushing me to always be MY best! You were a hard one to crack but grateful we were able to form a friendship in the end! Thank you for everything you have given this industry. It was an honor to announce your matches and watch your incredible athleticism! #goat

Thank you for everything Sir @TripleH you will always have my respect and admiration #MyDreamMatch pic.twitter.com/zwnBGMJCqV — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 25, 2022

Thank you @TripleH for seeing something in me. Thank you for holding me back and seeing me as a singles competitor instead of a hype girl. Without you, the trajectory of my career would have been drastically different.



THANK YOU! https://t.co/S75Y9pVlzF — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) March 25, 2022

The Cerebral Assassin has done EVERYTHING in this business & I will forever be indebted to him as will the WWE Universe#SmackDown #SmackDAHN pic.twitter.com/Mu1hb3r6Y9 — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2022

Congrats on the career ⁦@TripleH⁩. It was a run of the highest pedigree. pic.twitter.com/JXC5grlE1V — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 26, 2022

Congrats @TripleH on one of the greatest careers this business has ever seen. Walter would be proud. Kowalski guys rule. pic.twitter.com/dSPi0FoRkR — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 25, 2022

The National Wrestling Alliance would like to send congratulations to Triple H for his incredible in-ring run in professional wrestling.



His contributions to our sport are undeniable.#TripleH @TripleH pic.twitter.com/bLvhcDXIH4 — NWA (@nwa) March 25, 2022