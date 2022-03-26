Chris Jericho, William Regal, Adam Cole & more pay their respects to Triple H after his retirement

We posted one batch of tweets & Instagrams from around the wrestling business after Triple H confirmed his legendary in-ring career is over due to his recent heart scare. But they kept on coming, and there were so many we missed some (and probably still have).
Here’s another batch, including several from former colleagues and proteges now working for Tony Khan at AEW...
It’s been my honour.x pic.twitter.com/GVQhpe6jhM— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 25, 2022
Thank you for everything. @TripleH pic.twitter.com/6eqAEgeNdc— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 26, 2022
Thanks for doing so much for the professional wrestling industry, @TripleH. Your passionate love for the biz shines through & I’m happy I was able to experience some special moments with you. All the best, Paul. pic.twitter.com/34IhNfzPKw— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 25, 2022
I will forever cherish this moment from you!— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) March 25, 2022
This simple gesture gave me confirmation that I was finally walking in my purpose. You changed my life.
Thank you for giving me a chance, for believing in me, & for all of your contributions inside & outside of the ring! @TripleH pic.twitter.com/5416Azy1tx
Lillian Garcia posted on her Facebook page:
Just heard about Triple Hs in ring retirement! He was my very FIRST Smackdown interview on the very FIRST Smackdown show ever! I literally met him moments before doing the interview and was so incredibly nervous.
Triple H, I truly wish you the best and thank you for pushing me to always be MY best! You were a hard one to crack but grateful we were able to form a friendship in the end! Thank you for everything you have given this industry. It was an honor to announce your matches and watch your incredible athleticism! #goat
Thank you for everything Sir @TripleH you will always have my respect and admiration #MyDreamMatch pic.twitter.com/zwnBGMJCqV— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 25, 2022
Thank you @TripleH for seeing something in me. Thank you for holding me back and seeing me as a singles competitor instead of a hype girl. Without you, the trajectory of my career would have been drastically different.— The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) March 25, 2022
THANK YOU! https://t.co/S75Y9pVlzF
The Cerebral Assassin has done EVERYTHING in this business & I will forever be indebted to him as will the WWE Universe#SmackDown #SmackDAHN pic.twitter.com/Mu1hb3r6Y9— ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2022
Congrats on the career @TripleH. It was a run of the highest pedigree. pic.twitter.com/JXC5grlE1V— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 26, 2022
Congrats @TripleH on one of the greatest careers this business has ever seen. Walter would be proud. Kowalski guys rule. pic.twitter.com/dSPi0FoRkR— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 25, 2022
The National Wrestling Alliance would like to send congratulations to Triple H for his incredible in-ring run in professional wrestling.— NWA (@nwa) March 25, 2022
His contributions to our sport are undeniable.#TripleH @TripleH pic.twitter.com/bLvhcDXIH4
I never was very close with HHH but he made magic with NXT and I will NEVER forget my years there as being some of the best of my life and career and so much of that had to do with him and his vision.— Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) March 25, 2022
I still pinch myself that one of my favorites growing up became my boss.
