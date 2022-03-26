WWE gets Ricochet on the extended WrestleMania card in the lamest way possible

Once WWE decided they didn’t want to do Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville for the Intercontinental championship, someone had to take the title off the former. That man ended up being Ricochet, which made sense considering rumors stating he’s internally listed as the number two babyface on the brand behind only Drew McIntyre.

That had a damn good match to get the title on him, then a pretty good rematch. Then Ricochet missed TV and it seemed clear they had nothing for him to do at WrestleMania 38. But because they like to book the Friday Night SmackDown show just before it as “WrestleMania SmackDown,” they suddenly had an open spot for him.

So how did they get us there?

By having him wrestle Angel of Los Lotharios in a “championship contender’s match” and having him lose thanks to interference from Angel’s partner, Humberto. Then he got pissed, demanded a match against Humberto as well, and then lost that match thanks to, you guessed it, interference from Humberto’s partner, Angel.

WWE quickly announced a triple threat for the title for next week.

Like I said, they got him on the extended WrestleMania card but did so in the lamest way possible. He deserved better than this.

