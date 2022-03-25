Like last year, WWE has dubbed the WrestleMania 38 go home episode of Friday Night SmackDown “WrestleMania SmackDown.” And, like last year, WWE has booked a couple matches for it that might normally go on a typical WrestleMania card.
Indeed, next week’s show, scheduled for the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, will feature Ricochet defending the Intercontinental championship in a triple threat match against Angel & Humberto of Los Lotharios, who both earned that match during this week’s show.
The Andre The Giant Battle Royal will also be back on WrestleMania SmackDown. Here is who will be participating, or at least the folks included on the graphic:
- United States Champion Finn Balor
- Damian Priest
- Apollo Crews
- Commander Azeez
- Robert Roode
- Jinder Mahal
- Shanky
- R-Truth
- Mansoor
- Madcap Moss
- Erik
- Ivar
- Shelton Benjamin
- Cedric Alexander
- Akira Tozawa
- Drew Gulak
- Reggie
That’s only 17 names, so perhaps we will be getting a few surprised. We’ll have to wait for next week to find out.
Loading comments...