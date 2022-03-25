Like last year, WWE has dubbed the WrestleMania 38 go home episode of Friday Night SmackDown “WrestleMania SmackDown.” And, like last year, WWE has booked a couple matches for it that might normally go on a typical WrestleMania card.

Indeed, next week’s show, scheduled for the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, will feature Ricochet defending the Intercontinental championship in a triple threat match against Angel & Humberto of Los Lotharios, who both earned that match during this week’s show.

The Andre The Giant Battle Royal will also be back on WrestleMania SmackDown. Here is who will be participating, or at least the folks included on the graphic:

United States Champion Finn Balor

Damian Priest

Apollo Crews

Commander Azeez

Robert Roode

Jinder Mahal

Shanky

R-Truth

Mansoor

Madcap Moss

Erik

Ivar

Shelton Benjamin

Cedric Alexander

Akira Tozawa

Drew Gulak

Reggie

That’s only 17 names, so perhaps we will be getting a few surprised. We’ll have to wait for next week to find out.