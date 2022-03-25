The wrestling world reacts to Triple H’s retirement

Triple H announced today (Mar. 25) that his in-ring career is over. The “cardiac event” WWE told us he suffered last summer almost killed him, and left him with a defibrillator in his chest. Wrestling is out of the question.

It’s left folks on all sides of the business with mixed emotions. We’re grateful he’s alive and well enough to be appearing on television to tell his story, but sad we’ll never see him wrestle again, and that he didn’t get to go out on his own terms.

Gratitude extends to the three decades of performances The Game delivered during his legendary run. It’s certainly what those he’s worked with at WWE — who in many cases he hired and/or mentored — are focusing on in their remembrances and reactions on social media this afternoon.

Here’s a sampling of those (as is our standard practice, where someone’s quote-tweeted the official announcement, we’ve copied their text and linked to their original):

Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH pic.twitter.com/GL5FsadoJJ — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 25, 2022

Thank you @TripleH for your guidance, friendship and the opportunities you gave me in #NXT ! Looking forward to seeing your next chapter unfold! — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) March 25, 2022

He did a lot of things. One of the most incredible things he did is give a room full of dreamers a chance. Thank you @TripleH pic.twitter.com/tNlzOWo3te — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 25, 2022

Alexa Bliss tweeted: The man who came up with the concept of “Alexa’s playground” so talented in and out of the ring Thank you for everything Triple H, what an incredible in-ring career #ThankYouTripleH

From being the reason I started watching @WWE, to the reason I made it further in this business. Thank you for everything @TripleH pic.twitter.com/z29dZLNMKc — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 25, 2022

For everything you've given us. For every improvement you've made to our business. For your kindness, guidance and leadership. #ThankYouHHH #PapaH pic.twitter.com/Cd35qgA6f8 — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) March 25, 2022

Paquette also tweeted: So glad Triple H has his health in check. He’s done so much for the wrestling business and given opportunities to so many, myself included. Glad to see him have time with his family, and looking forward to the next chapter! ❤️

Thank you for everything @TripleH !!! — Athena (@AthenaPalmer_FG) March 25, 2022

THINK IM GONNA DO A PEDIGREE TONIGHT — BIFF Busick (@_starDESTROYER) March 25, 2022

i always looked forward to the days we got to work together bc they were genuinely so much fun. thank you for always advocating for me, and for the opportunities for growth you provided. here’s to an incredible in ring career @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/cUPJcg9u7e — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) March 25, 2022

Thank you Triple H for the years of entertainment. You were the driving force behind the CWC, which lead to fulfilling a lifelong dream of working for the WWE. For that, I'm forever grateful. — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivari) March 25, 2022

Zack Gibson tweeted: The f*cking man. Thanks for everything both as a fan and professionally

Thank you Triple H. — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) March 25, 2022

If it wasn’t for his vision, CWC/205Live/NXT, we probably would’ve never made it.



Triple H took a chance on so many of us and allowed us to shine on many levels. Forever thankful.



Thank you, @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/QW1SmnTAcc — Blondz of Bollywood #ButterChicken4Ever (@BollywoodBoyz) March 25, 2022

Lej in the ring. Mensch out of it. Respect, @TripleH. Congrats on a legendary run. https://t.co/oGWaKZojJ8 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 25, 2022

In this game there are certain head coaches that you wish you could've played for.@TripleH is at the TOP of that list.



Absolutely invaluable to our sport I'm so many ways.



Enjoy this next chapter, it's been earned 10X over. #TripleH — The Baddest of All Time (@shane216taylor) March 25, 2022

Thanks for the memories, Haitch. Really glad you’ll be around to make more of them with Stephania & the girls.