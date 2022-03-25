SmackDown airs tonight (Mar. 25) with a live show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This is the fifth SmackDown episode during the six week build towards WrestleMania 38 on the weekend of April 2 and April 3.

Will Ricochet get a match at WrestleMania?

Ricochet’s star has been on the rise since he defeated Sami Zayn to win the Intercontinental championship. The only problem is that the new champ was nowhere to be found on last week’s episode of SmackDown. Now that Zayn’s attention is entirely focused on Johnny Knoxville, Ricochet is left without a clear direction or opponent for WrestleMania 38.

Some folks have suggested that Ricochet could fill in for Big E by joining up with Kofi Kingston (and Xavier Woods, who is cleared and should return any day now) to take on Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch on the grand stage. Ricochet spent a good chunk of January getting his ass kicked by Sheamus, so there’s a way to make that story work.

If that’s not the plan, though, there’s really nobody left on the SmackDown roster for Ricochet to defend the title against in a singles match. I doubt Mustafa Ali is coming off the sidelines anytime soon. Drew Gulak and MACE barely exist in kayfabe. Jinder Mahal and Shanky are lackeys for another heel. Los Lotharios and the Viking Raiders aren’t interested in singles gold.

The only other way to get Ricochet onto the WrestleMania card is by feeding him to Raw wrestlers Omos or Seth Rollins. Or perhaps he can host the event. Ricochet isn’t known for his talking, however.

Unlike Rollins and Omos, it’s not safe to assume that WWE will actually find a spot for Ricochet on the main card at WrestleMania 38. He could very well be dumped into a filler Battle Royal on television or a pre-show.

Mid-card champions seem to be a low priority for WWE when it comes to WrestleMania. United States Champion Finn Balor technically isn’t booked on the WrestleMania card either just yet, so Ricochet has some company here.

The rest of the title scene

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar tried to murder Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and the Usos with a forklift last week. Lesnar didn’t get the revenge he was looking for, which means the Bloodline are still firmly in his crosshairs tonight.

Ronda Rousey’s pursuit of Charlotte Flair’s SmackDown women’s championship has hit a snag. The Queen has gotten the better of Ronda over the last two weeks, most recently with help from a kendo stick. That’s the same weapon Charlotte used to beat the hell out of Ronda when they fought each other at Survivor Series 2018. What adjustment will Rousey make to ensure this doesn’t happen again?

The Usos ran away from a bloodthirsty Brock Lesnar last week, so they didn’t cross paths with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. The latter duo will challenge Jimmy and Jey for the SmackDown tag titles at WrestleMania 38, and they were victorious in last week’s tune-up match against Los Lotharios. There will be direct competition between the challengers and champs tonight when Shinsuke goes one-on-one with Jimmy.

Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega will defend the Women’s tag team titles at WrestleMania in a Fatal 4-Way match. To whet the appetite for that title match, WWE has booked a different Fatal 4-Way match for tonight: Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks vs. Queen Zelina vs. Rhea Ripley. One member from each tag team is represented in tonight’s bout.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- After a meeting in Vince McMahon’s office, Pat McAfee was forced to apologize to Austin Theory last week. So Pat found a way to technically apologize without actually meaning it, and berating Theory in the process. This Pat McAfee guy is pretty good at the whole pro wrestling thing.

- Drew McIntyre teamed up with the Viking Raiders last week to beat the trio of Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal, and Shanky. Corbin realizes he has no chance to beat Drew at WrestleMania, so he can’t even laugh at Madcap Moss’ corny jokes any more. Happy is running out of time to figure out how to secure an unfair advantage over Drew heading into biggest wrestling show of the year.

- Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville agreed to raise the danger level of their WrestleMania match by adding the “Anything Goes” stipulation. Zayn should probably know better than to give the Jackass Forever star free reign to legally torture him however he wishes.

- WWE has used the words nefarious and rabid to describe Butch over the last two weeks. Which new adjective will they use tonight? I’m thinking it will be odious.

- Has anyone seen Xia Li or Shotzi?

What will you be looking for on SmackDown tonight?