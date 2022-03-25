WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 25, 2022) with a live show emanating from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 38 two-night extravaganza on Apr. 2 & Apr. 3 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertised for tonight: Nothing!

WWE hasn’t bothered to book anything for tonight’s card as of this writing. They only released a vague video indicating that Brock Lesnar is still looking for revenge on Roman Reigns after the Tribal Chief laid him out in a pool of his own blood earlier this month at Madison Square Garden.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 25