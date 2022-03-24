Pete Dunne explains how he feels about WWE renaming him Butch

After spending several years in NXT, Pete Dunne has finally been called up to the main roster. Unfortunately, WWE changed his name to Butch.

During an interview on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling, Dunne explained why he’s not worried about the name change. Here is his perspective on the issue, courtesy of F4WOnline:

“It’s exciting, but it’s also just a little bit different. I think it’s time to change it up a little bit. Five years, fresh start, and why not try something a little new...I’ve been in NXT for five years now, so time to change it up and see what we can do and push it forward with a new challenge.” “The thing is with me, whether it’s a name or whatever changes, that’s not what really endeared me to the audience in the first place, right? I’d like to think anyway it’s the quality of the in-ring work, and that’s what I’m going to keep the same, of course. And it’s going to get better, it’s going to improve as time goes.”

So he doesn’t come out and directly say that he likes or dislikes the name. He instead emphasizes that it was time for him to change things up, and he’s looking forward to what that entails. Furthermore, he sounds confident that he will get over due to the quality of his work.

Later in the interview, Dunne says he knew for a few weeks that his time in NXT was coming to an end, but he didn’t know any specifics about his character and direction on SmackDown until the day before his debut.

Two weeks later, how do you feel about the name Butch? Has your opinion changed at all? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.