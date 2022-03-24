MJF loves Bruce Prichard, isn’t surprised that Cody is going to WWE

MJF is really looking forward to becoming the hottest free agent in pro wrestling two years from now.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, MJF said the only reason he is in the wrestling business is to make money. And he will gladly sign with the highest bidder when his AEW contract runs out at the start of 2024.

“I didn’t get into this business to hit moves. I got into this business to make money. That’s why I got into this business. So that’s why I’m not afraid to talk about when my contract is up, January 1st, 2024. And I’m not afraid to stir that pot. Because it’s a constant reminder of Tony Khan, okay, I need to step my game up. And it’s a constant reminder for WWE, who has extreme interest in me, okay, we’re gonna need to make him a serious offer that he can’t refuse.”

When pressed about his contact with WWE, MJF focused on his strong relationship with Vince McMahon’s right hand man, Bruce Prichard, who happens to produce incredible television:

“Bruce and me, and this is a shoot...Bruce Prichard and me go way back. When he was in MLW, he was one of the lead producers there. And he would watch me do promos, and he was floored by me, absolutely enamored by me. I was the prettiest girl at the ball...I love Bruce. I think Bruce is a hell of a guy and has a hell of a mind. I think he produces incredible television. So yes, I’ve talked to Bruce multiple times. As far as have I been reached out to [by WWE], legally it’s not smart for me to answer that question. But what I can say emphatically is there is an absurd amount of interest in me. Tony Khan knows that. Tony Khan claims he’s not afraid of that, and that’s good. So I hope you’re not afraid to [spend] a lot of fuckin’ money.”

Continuing with the theme that all decisions in pro wrestling should come down to money, MJF said he’s not surprised at all that Cody Rhodes is gone from AEW and heading back to WWE:

“No! That’s what professional wrestling is....this is pro sports. We move around. That’s just the nature of the beast.”

Praising WWE’s Bruce Prichard for producing incredible television is perhaps a great way to get heat with certain wrestling fans, but I am mostly nodding my head in agreement with MJF’s logic. Sometimes fans criticize athletes for signing with the highest bidder, but the criticism never really makes sense to me. While I can certainly understand if some athletes are strongly motivated by other factors besides money, the idea that someone who leaves their home team to sign with the highest bidder is some kind of heartless sellout is usually an irrational argument.

The point is, I don’t begrudge Cody Rhodes one bit if the primary reason he is leaving AEW for WWE is related to money. I won’t consider MJF a traitor to AEW if he makes the same decision two years from now. I don’t question why Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would stick around in WWE for several more years.

There’s a lot of money to be made in pro wrestling. Most wrestling fans who followed the business when wrestlers had high leverage in the mid to late 1990’s understand that moving back and forth from one company to another is just a normal and understandable part of the industry. This is what happens when there is more competition in the industry, and it’s a great thing for wrestlers and fans alike.