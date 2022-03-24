Dolph Ziggler’s current run in NXT is going about as well as he could have hoped for. After all, he is the new NXT champion.

Ziggler won the title from Bron Breakker over two weeks ago by pinning Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match. In an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Dolph said he had no idea he was going to win the title when this whole thing began:

“It’s awesome. I had no idea I was going to be NXT champion. I didn’t plan on it. All I wanted to do was check out some new talent, scout ‘em out, see who’s got what it takes to go to the next level at some point. Maybe report back, say...these guys, these gals, they can do something big in the future. Let me get my hands on ‘em! Next thing you know, two weeks later, I’m the NXT champion. I would say it’s crazy to me, but I guess I got like 30 or 40 titles.”

What a humble guy.

I’d assume that a lot of fans also had no idea Dolph would win the NXT title when he first crossed paths with Ciampa and Breakker. After all, Bron is regarded as the future top star of WWE’s main roster. The notion that he might lose to career mid card guy Dolph Ziggler sounded like crazy talk.

Considering how Ziggler won the NXT title without pinning Bron, however, this looks like a setup for Breakker to win the title back from the obnoxious Show Off at NXT Stand and Deliver, coming up on Apr. 2. If that’s how this goes, then I’ll probably conclude the angle worked out just fine.

Do you think WWE has done a good job with Ziggler’s booking so far in NXT?