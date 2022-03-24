WrestleMania 38 is coming up on the weekend of Apr. 2 and Apr. 3 in Arlington, Texas. The stupendous two night event could end up with a total of 14 to 16 matches by the time the card is finalized, and WWE is still tinkering with the lineups for each night trying to find the right mix.

The general consensus among wrestling fans is the Sunday show looks better on paper than the Saturday lineup. Perhaps that’s why WWE’s latest update to the WrestleMania 38 card has now moved AJ Styles vs. Edge from WrestleMania Sunday (Apr. 3) to WrestleMania Saturday (Apr. 2).

With that switch in mind, here is the current lineup for both nights of WrestleMania 38:

WrestleMania Saturday - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown women’s championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s title - AJ Styles vs. Edge - The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs for the SmackDown tag team championship - Stone Cold Steve Austin confronts Kevin Owens on The KO Show - Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin - Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul WrestleMania Sunday - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All Title Unification match - Street Profits vs. RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy for the Raw tag team titles - Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya for the Women’s tag team championship - Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes match - Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

The Saturday card was sorely lacking a top level men’s match up to this point, but now that box is checked. With Saturday’s card looking close to full, perhaps that means Omos’ rumored match and whatever Seth Rollins is doing will both be scheduled for Sunday.

Do you think WWE made the right call to move Edge vs. Styles to WrestleMania Saturday? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.