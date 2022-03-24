Tony Khan says it’s a fact that nobody does pay-per-view better than him

As the new owner and booker of Ring of Honor, AEW President Tony Khan plans to deliver a great night of wrestling on Friday night, Apr. 1, in Garland, Texas, for ROH’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view (PPV) event. That’s the night before “WrestleMania Saturday”, where Khan’s ROH will be competing with not only WWE SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Fame, and Impact’s Multiverse of Matches, but even against his own taped episode of AEW Rampage.

During his weekly appearance on Busted Open radio, Khan said he originally wanted to stay away from dealing with the events of WrestleMania weekend, but now that he owns ROH, he wants to do right by the fans who already purchased tickets to this event when it was originally announced months ago.

Here are his thoughts on entering “enemy territory” on Apr. 1 for ROH’s pay-per-view, courtesy of the transcription from Wrestling Inc:

“I only know one way to do pay-per-view. It’s going 100% and doing the very best you can. So, I promise to make that pay-per-view great. I know that there are a lot of people that are going to be around the Dallas Metroplex area at that time. And, I’ll be honest, this is my first time going out there for that particular event weekend. It’s not normally something I would do, it’s not normally something AEW would do, and in fact, it’s not something AEW would ever do and we’re not doing it.” “Because the event had been scheduled in advance by Ring of Honor and the tickets had been sold, I really felt like the right thing to do, do right by the fans here, was to have the show and make it the best show I possibly could. Even though it’s unusual for us to go frankly into enemy territory and run a show that weekend, it’s normally something associated with smaller wrestling companies and something I didn’t wanna do. And that being said, since it was booked, and the fans were committed to it, I’m gonna go in 100% and make it the best possible thing I can. So, I never expected to be talking about WrestleMania weekend and the logistics of the shows there.” “...I know that there are other people doing shows on Friday [April 1] night, but this is going to be the best one and I’m going to make sure that it is. People can troll and can say what they want, but the people that have actually ordered the pay-per-views know nobody does pay-per-view better at this point. And that’s not an opinion, that’s a fact. And so I will promise to deliver an awesome pay-per-view here. The best Ring of Honor pay-per-view I can possibly do.”

Some of the matches on the card so far include FTR vs. The Briscoes for the ROH tag titles, and Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido to unify the ROH World championship. Khan said more announcements about the show will be coming, but he also promised there will be “a lot of fun stuff” that won’t be announced.

Are you rolling your eyes at Tony Khan’s latest hype job, or do you think he’s right on the money when he says it’s a fact that nobody does PPV better than him?

Let us know in the comments below if you plan to check out Tony Khan's first PPV as ROH owner/booker, Cagesiders.