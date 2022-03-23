Kofi Kingston doesn’t know what he’s doing at WrestleMania

For a variety of reasons, wrestling fans are focused on Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania storyline. One of those reasons is that it seems ridiculous a big star like Rollins, a former WWE champion, would potentially be left off the card.

He won’t be, of course. Whether he faces Cody Rhodes or not, Seth will have something to do on April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But another former WWE champ might not.

Some of the uncertainty around Kofi Kingston is due to the horrible injury suffered by his tag partner & friend, Big E. Rumor has it that duo was supposed to be reunited at ‘Mania with their New Day brother Xavier Woods for a trios match with Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and the nefarious Butch. E’s broken neck means that can’t happen, at least without an honorary New Day member*.

Maybe Kofi is just kayfabing us a bit with this quote from the Bart Winkler Show (via Fightful)...

“But with regards to what I’m going to be doing at WrestleMania, I don’t know, I’m not sure. Hopefully, Woods will be back and we can mix it up with some of these tag teams out there. But everything is up in the air, you never know what is going to happen leading up to WrestleMania, that’s why it’s so exciting right now because we really just don’t know.”

... but it says a lot that it’s easy to imagine Kingston being left off this year’s version of the show he won the title on just three years ago.

Woods is back from his injury, having returned on a house show after E was hurt. Maybe he & Kingston can be added to the SmackDown Tag title match between their old foes The Usos and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs? Or be joined by the equally idle Intercontinental champion Ricochet for the planned match with Sheamus’ Guy Ritchie-inspired gang?

Make something happen, WWE. It’s KofiMania, damnit!