NXT 2.0 seems to have found its audience

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Mar. 22 edition of NXT, and they look a lot like the ratings for the Mar. 15 edition. What looks different is the show’s position on the charts.

According to Showbuzz Daily, total viewership was 628K, a less than 1% improvement over last week’s total audience but still the best since Jan. 11. The .14 rating among 18-49 year olds was the same as the week before, matching the show’s best of the year.

Even with the same numbers, though, NXT climbed from 44th among cable originals on Mar. 15 to 29th last night. The top three programs — Curse of Oak Island and two NBA games — had demo numbers ranging from .30-.35.

It’s not big news, but it does seem to indicate 2.0’s found its audience.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

