Raw viewers remain invested in Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania story

Raw didn’t face stiff competition on Mon., April 21. The only live sports nationally televised against WWE were women’s basketball games from the NCAA Tournament, and despite trying really hard, Fox News hasn’t been able to whip their audience into a frenzy over Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings.

Even still, WWE handily winning the night for USA on cable is good news for those business partners.

This week’s average hourly viewership was 1.769 million, with a .50 rating among 18-49 year olds. The latter number easily made Raw the highest rated cable original (Bravo’s Below Deck drew a .34 to finish second). Both numbers are 4% improvements over the week before.

While not quite as impressive as last week, holds were still strong throughout the night. Maybe it’s daylight savings time? Maybe it’s that some viewers are really interested in the Seth Rollins’ story Raw’s focused on two weeks in a row?

Here’s the hourly break down for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.778 million / .49

Hour Two: 1.87 million / .53

Hour Three: 1.659 million / .49

Next Monday is the ‘Mania go home. Whose match will Rollins try to win this time? And will his rumored opponent finally show up?

