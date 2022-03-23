 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gunther asked a good question, got a match for Stand & Deliver

By Sean Rueter
/ new

Gunther had the same question many of us did after LA Knight and his 1-3 record on NXT this year got the first shot at the brand’s new champion Dolph Ziggler last week. The big Austrian essentially stole a line from Diondre Cole & The Hurricane, asking “what’s up with that?”

It led to some insults being hurled, and a match between the two men at Stand & Deliver on April 2 in Dallas.

Here’s an updated look at that card as it currently stands:

  • Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT championship
  • Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s title
  • Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. the winner of Roderick Strong/Cameron Grimes/A-Kid next week in a ladder match for the North American championship
  • Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Team titles
  • Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo
  • GUNTHER vs. LA Knight

And all the highlights from the Mar. 22 NXT 2.0, including a match for the Ring General, and the set-up for his next couple:

  • Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong
  • Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta argue over who is the better couple
  • Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D’Angelo
  • Tommaso Ciampa delivers a strong response to Tony D’Angelo
  • Fallon Henley vs. Elektra Lopez
  • Joe Gacy continues to pester Draco Anthony
  • Bron Breakker vs. Robert Roode
  • Duke Hudson is goaded into a match with Gunther
  • Bodhi Hayward reads his essay for the class at Chase University
  • A-Kid vs. Grayson Waller
  • Robert Stone shows Von Wagner a problem that needs fixing
  • The Creed Brothers vs. GYV
  • Duke Hudson vs. Gunther
  • Gunther is sick of being overlooked as others get opportunities
  • Cameron Grimes has one last opportunity to get to Stand & Deliver
  • Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo – Dusty Cup Finals
  • Solo Sikoa says he will be the new North American Champion (online exclusive)
  • Bron Breakker will keep coming for the NXT Championship (online exclusive)
  • Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta hug it out (online exclusive)
  • Mandy Rose says she runs the Women’s Division (online exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...