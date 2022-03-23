Gunther asked a good question, got a match for Stand & Deliver

Gunther had the same question many of us did after LA Knight and his 1-3 record on NXT this year got the first shot at the brand’s new champion Dolph Ziggler last week. The big Austrian essentially stole a line from Diondre Cole & The Hurricane, asking “what’s up with that?”
It led to some insults being hurled, and a match between the two men at Stand & Deliver on April 2 in Dallas.
Here’s an updated look at that card as it currently stands:
- Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT championship
- Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s title
- Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. the winner of Roderick Strong/Cameron Grimes/A-Kid next week in a ladder match for the North American championship
- Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Team titles
- Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo
- GUNTHER vs. LA Knight
And all the highlights from the Mar. 22 NXT 2.0, including a match for the Ring General, and the set-up for his next couple:
- Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong
- Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta argue over who is the better couple
- Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D’Angelo
- Tommaso Ciampa delivers a strong response to Tony D’Angelo
- Fallon Henley vs. Elektra Lopez
- Joe Gacy continues to pester Draco Anthony
- Bron Breakker vs. Robert Roode
- Duke Hudson is goaded into a match with Gunther
- Bodhi Hayward reads his essay for the class at Chase University
- A-Kid vs. Grayson Waller
- Robert Stone shows Von Wagner a problem that needs fixing
- The Creed Brothers vs. GYV
- Duke Hudson vs. Gunther
- Gunther is sick of being overlooked as others get opportunities
- Cameron Grimes has one last opportunity to get to Stand & Deliver
- Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo – Dusty Cup Finals
- Solo Sikoa says he will be the new North American Champion (online exclusive)
- Bron Breakker will keep coming for the NXT Championship (online exclusive)
- Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta hug it out (online exclusive)
- Mandy Rose says she runs the Women’s Division (online exclusive)
