Gunther asked a good question, got a match for Stand & Deliver

Gunther had the same question many of us did after LA Knight and his 1-3 record on NXT this year got the first shot at the brand’s new champion Dolph Ziggler last week. The big Austrian essentially stole a line from Diondre Cole & The Hurricane, asking “what’s up with that?”

It led to some insults being hurled, and a match between the two men at Stand & Deliver on April 2 in Dallas.

Here’s an updated look at that card as it currently stands:

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT championship

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s title

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. the winner of Roderick Strong/Cameron Grimes/A-Kid next week in a ladder match for the North American championship

Imperium (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Team titles

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

GUNTHER vs. LA Knight

And all the highlights from the Mar. 22 NXT 2.0, including a match for the Ring General, and the set-up for his next couple:

Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta argue over who is the better couple

Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D’Angelo

Tommaso Ciampa delivers a strong response to Tony D’Angelo

Fallon Henley vs. Elektra Lopez

Joe Gacy continues to pester Draco Anthony

Bron Breakker vs. Robert Roode

Duke Hudson is goaded into a match with Gunther

Bodhi Hayward reads his essay for the class at Chase University

A-Kid vs. Grayson Waller

Robert Stone shows Von Wagner a problem that needs fixing

The Creed Brothers vs. GYV

Duke Hudson vs. Gunther

Gunther is sick of being overlooked as others get opportunities

Cameron Grimes has one last opportunity to get to Stand & Deliver

Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo – Dusty Cup Finals

Solo Sikoa says he will be the new North American Champion (online exclusive)

Bron Breakker will keep coming for the NXT Championship (online exclusive)

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta hug it out (online exclusive)

Mandy Rose says she runs the Women’s Division (online exclusive)

