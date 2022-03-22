Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray win the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The Finals of this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic took place on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, with the unlikely pairing of Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai taking on the other unlikely pairing of Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray. The former team were booked as the Cinderella run, even with Kai having won last year’s tournament, while the latter pair are both former champions who got together just to get back at Toxic Attraction.

In the end, much like the men’s Dusty Classic, a repeat winner came up just short in the finals, as Kai’s partner took the fall en route to Shirai & Ray winning the Dusty Cup.

As they were celebrating in the ring, Toxic Attraction hit the scene to run them down. That’s when we got a swerve courtesy of Ray.

She said that while they were happy to win the Cup, they didn’t want to cash their victory in for a tag team title match. Instead, they wanted to be added to the Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade women’s title bout at Stand & Deliver on April 2, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, making it a Fatal 4-Way match.

By the time the show went off the air it wasn’t clear if that’s what the new plan is, but there’s one more episode of NXT 2.0 before the big show.

Stay tuned.