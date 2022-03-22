With just two episodes of NXT 2.0 left until the biggest developmental show of the year, Stand & Deliver on April 2, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, this week’s episode gave us two more qualifiers for the North American championship ladder match taking place that afternoon at the American Airlines Center.

First, former Cruiserweight champion Roderick Strong, who lost that title to North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, took on the promising Solo Sikoa. There will be no rematch for Strong who, despite a valiant effort, fell to a frog splash.

Later, A-Kid, just one week after debuting on television, took on Grayson Waller. But while the young gun looked solid once again, you knew the big show was going to feature Waller. Sure enough, he scored the pin and will be in the match.

Cameron Grimes vs. Roderick Strong vs. A-Kid was booked for next week to determine the fifth and final participant in the match, giving each one more shot to make it into the field.

The updated Stand & Deliver match card: