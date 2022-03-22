Bayley repped the nWo at the Nets game last night

We were busy scouring the dirt sheets for the latest sign of her return from the ACL tear that sidelined her last summer. Bayley was living her best life — and doing some promotional work for WWE’s SmackDown show at Barclays Center this Friday — taking in the Brooklyn Nets/Utah Jazz NBA game with Aliyah last night (Mar. 21).

The Role Model was in the home team’s colors, but that black & white ensemble was also in honor of the nWo. Something Bayley made very clear with some hand jive when the NBA TV cameras found her and Aliyah sitting courtside during the Nets 114-106 victory.

Bayley & Aliyah courtside in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/17WtxmG3xj — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 22, 2022

That clip makes me think several things...

Of course a WWE Superstar knows how to play to the camera when they see the red light. Bayley’s auntie energy has only gotten stronger while she’s been rehabbing her knee. I miss seeing her on my television.

Hurry back, B. And nice to see you too, Aliyah.