Kevin Owens hit us with a Stone Cold troll job

It’s been a long time since fans collectively gathered at an arena for a WWE show and got to experience that absolute high of hearing that glass shatter followed by that legendary guitar riff that ushers in the entrance of one Stone Cold Steve Austin. When that’s what kicked off the show on Monday Night Raw this week at the Allstate Arena, the folks in Chicago, Illinois absolutely lost their minds.

And they were greeted by this son of a bitch:

My god, what a glorious troll job it was.

That alone would have been enough. It worked as well as it could have, all things considered. And then, because he’s a cruel bastard, he took it a step further. While popping off at the mouth, that glass shattered once again and Owens readied himself for a fight, like Austin was going to hit the ring with a head of steam, like we might actually see a confrontation before the confrontation. And you bought it, too, because Owens sold it so damn well, and you just really wanted it to be true, so very, very much, and then Owens stopped pretending and started laughing and damn that son of a bitch all to hell.

It was perfect.

His time will come. It’s just around the corner, on Sat., April 2, 2022, in Texas, in fact.

Can’t wait.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: